Firefox marketshare revisited

Why building a better browser doesn’t translate to a better marketshare
I posted a couple weeks ago about Chrome effectively having won the browser wars. The market share observations in the blog post were based on data provided by StatCounter. Several commenters criticized the StatCounter data as inaccurate so I decided to take a look at raw installation data Mozilla publishes to see whether it aligns with the StatCounter data.
Active Firefox Installs
Mozilla’s public data shows that the number of active Firefox Desktop installs running the most recent version of Firefox has been declining for several years. Based on this data, 22% fewer Firefox Desktop installations are active today than a year ago. This is a loss of 16 million Firefox installs in a year. The year over year decline used to be below 10% but accelerated to 14% in 2016. It returned to a more modest 10% year over year loss late 2016, which could be the result of a successful marketing campaign (Mozilla’s biggest marketing campaigns are often in the fall). That effect was temporary as the accelerating decline this year shows (Philipp suggests that the two recent drops could be the result of support for older machines and Windows versions being removed and those users continuing to use previous versions of Firefox, see comments).
Obtaining the data
Mozilla publishes aggregated Firefox usage data in form of Active Daily Installs (ADIs) here (Update: looks like the site requires a login now. It used to be available publicly for years and was public until a few days ago). The site is a bit clumsy and you can look at individual days only so I wrote some code to fetch the data for the last 3 years so its easier to analyze (link). The raw ADI data is pretty noisy as you can see here:
During any given week the ADI number can vary substantially. For the last week the peak was around 80 million users and the low was around 53 million users. To understand why the data is so variable it’s necessary to understand how Active Daily Installs are calculated.
Firefox tries to contact Mozilla once a day to check for security updates. This is called the “updater ping”. The ADI number is the aggregate number of these pings that were seen on a given day and can be understood as the number of running Firefox installs on that day.
The main reason that ADI data is so noisy is that work machines are switched off on the weekend. Those Firefox installs don’t check over the weekend, so the ADI number drops significantly. This also explains why ADIs don’t map 1:1 to Active Daily Users (ADUs). A user may be briefly active on a given day but then switches off the machine before Firefox had a chance to phone home. The ADI count can miss this user. Inversely, Firefox may be active on a day but the user actually wasn’t. Mozilla has a disclaimer on the site that publishes ADI data to point out that ADI data is imprecise, and from data I have seen actual Active Daily Users are about 10% higher than ADIs but this is just a ballpark estimate.
The graphs above also only look at the most recent version of Firefox. A subset of users are often stranded on older versions of Firefox. This subset tends to be relatively small since Mozilla is doing a good job these days converting as many users as possible to the most recently/most secure/most performant version of Firefox.
The first graph in this post was obtained by sliding a 90 day window over the data and comparing for each 90 day window the total number of active daily installs to the 90 day window a year prior. This helps eliminate some of the variability in the data and shows are clearer trend. In addition to weekly swings there is also a strong seasonality. College students being on break and people spending time with family over Christmas are some of the effects you can see in the raw data that the sliding window mechanism can filter to a degree.
If you want to explore the data yourself and see what effect shorter window parameters have you can use this link. If you see any mistakes or have ideas how to improve the visualization please send a pull request.
What about Mobile?
Mozilla doesn’t publish ADI data for Firefox for iOS and Firefox Focus, but since none of these appear in any browser statistics it means their market share is probably very small. ADI data is available for Firefox for Android and that graph looks quite a bit different from Desktop:
Firefox for Android has been growing pretty consistently over the last few years. There is a big drop in early 2015 which is likely when Mozilla stopped support for very old versions of Android. The otherwise pretty consistent albeit slow growth seems to have stopped this year but it’s too early still to tell whether this trend will hold.
As you can see ADI data for mobile is not as noisy as desktop. This makes sense because people are much less likely to switch of their phones than their PCs.
Why?
A lot of commenters asked why Firefox marketshare is falling off a cliff. I think that question can be best answered with a few screenshots Mozilla engineer Chris Lord posted:
Google is aggressively using its monopoly position in Internet services such as Google Mail, Google Calendar and YouTube to advertise Chrome. Browsers are a mature product and its hard to compete in a mature market if your main competitor has access to billions of dollars worth of free marketing.
Google’s incentives here are pretty clear. The Desktop market is not growing much any more, so Google can’t acquire new users easily which threatens Google’s revenue growth. Instead, Google is going after Firefox and other browsers to grow. Chrome allows Google to lock in a user and make sure that that user heads to Google services first. No wonder Google is so aggressively converting everyone to Chrome, especially if the marketing for that is essentially free to them.
This explains why the market share decline of Firefox has accelerated so dramatically the last 12 months despite Firefox getting much better during the same time window. The Firefox engineering team at Mozilla has made amazing improvements to Firefox and is rebuilding many parts of Firefox with state of the art technology based on Mozilla’s futuristic rendering engine Servo. Firefox is today as good as Chrome in most ways, and better in some (memory use for example). However, this simply doesn’t matter in this market.
Firefox’s decline is not an engineering problem. Its a market disruption (Desktop to Mobile shift) and monopoly problem. There are no engineering solutions to these market problems. The only way to escape this is to pivot to a different market (Firefox OS tried to pivot Mozilla into mobile), or create a new market. The latter is what Brendan’s Brave is all about: be the browser for a better less ad infested Web instead of a traditional Desktop browser.
What makes today very different from the founding days of Mozilla is that Google isn’t neglecting Chrome and the Web the way Microsoft did during the Internet Explorer 6 days. Google continues to advance Chrome and the Web at breakneck pace. Despite this silver lining it is still very concerning that we are headed towards a Web monoculture dominated by Chrome.
What about Mozilla?
Mozilla helped the Web win but Firefox is now losing an unwinnable marketing fight against Google. This does not mean Firefox is not a great browser. Firefox is losing despite being a great browser, and getting better all the time. Firefox is simply the victim of Google’s need to increase profit in a relatively stagnant market. And it’s also important to note that while Firefox Desktop is probably headed for extinction over the next couple years, today it’s still a product used by some 90 million people, and still generating significant revenue for Mozilla for some time.
While I no longer work for Mozilla and no longer have insight into their future plans, I firmly believe that the decline of Firefox won’t necessarily mean the decline of Mozilla. There is a lot of important work beyond Firefox that Mozilla can do and is doing for the Web. Mozilla’s Rust programming language has crossed into the mainstream and is growing steadily and Rust might become Mozilla’s second most lasting contribution to the world.
Mozilla’s engineering team is also building a futuristic rendering engine Servo which is a fascinating piece of technology. If you are interested in the internals of a modern rendering engine, you should definitely take a look. Finding a relevant product to use Servo in will be a challenge, but that doesn’t diminish Servo’s role in pushing the envelope of how fast the Web can be.
And, last but not least, Mozilla is also still actively engaged in Web standards (WebAssembly and WebVR for example), even though it has to rely more on good will than market might these days. The battle for the open web is far from over.
this probably just explained by xp/vista users that don’t get served the new releases anymore as their platform is no longer supported by firefox beyond 52esr…
52 was released on March ’17 so that could make sense. Any theories on the August ’16 dip?
summer holidays – recurring every year :-)
The graph looks at year over year so it’s relative to the lower summer holiday number exactly a year prior. I don’t think that alone is the reason.
Thanks for doing Mozilla a disservice and publishing misinterpreted data so that now MoCo need to shut off even more data from the public to not have even more such misinterpretations come to the public.
The site went behind a login several days ago, long before I posted this. I don’t think my post has anything to do with that. If you have corrections to the interpretation of the data please explain and the code is on github. Happy to take fixes!
oh, the august date also looks like when another round of systems got desupported (osx before 10.9, very old cpus on windows).
OS X (especially older versions) is a tiny market share and shouldn’t move the graph. Non-SSE2 CPUs on Windows could possibly make up a larger share, so that could possibly be the case.
I think it may be a lot simpler than that. Version 48 (released Aug 2nd, 2016) was the first to require extension signing, which may have led to a significant number of users stalling their updates. Version 52 (released March 7th,2017) was the first version to block NPAPI plugins (other than Flash), again possibly leading to a significant amount of update stalling (along with the the XP support drop).
Good points. If you are correct 57 could cause another big drop unfortunately due to old style extensions getting blocked :(
When you write:
“Firefox’s decline is not an engineering problem. Its a market disruption (Desktop to Mobile shift) and monopoly problem. There are no engineering solutions to these market problems. The only way to escape this is to pivot to a different market (Firefox OS tried to pivot Mozilla into mobile), or create a new market.”
You make these mistakes:
1. Mozilla is not Firefox, Firefox is not Mozilla.
Firefox does not need to “pivot” or create new markets, it needs to work well enough so people decide to use it instead of another browser. Which lead to the question “what is a browser” but this is another long discussion. Mozilla instead looks like they are trying to accomplish some mission from God while, by accident, among several other things that are announced to change the world, live for a while and then die, they develop a browser or two, maybe. I is very clear what Firefox is. I guess nobody, including Mozilla, knows what Mozilla is, does or stands for. Is it a political party? It is an U.N. organization? Is it some sort of corporation?
2. Decline started the very moment Google published their own browser and it was technically better than Firefox because it was “modern” code and engineering while Firefox had to move on from an old codebase and legacy design. Then Mozilla made some suicidal decisions:
– They could not have the same marketing firepower as Google, in the same time they did not need their community of “evangelists”, the people who in the past put a copy of Firefox on every computer they touched, friends, parents, colleagues, clients. Firefox is not a “power user” browser any more, lets move competition on the “the user is a dumb monkey” field.
– Mozilla had to “pivot” and create new markets, starting from the assumption that Mozilla is good in making something that already exists to be technically better and more convenient for human kind, like “lets make Android better with “Web technologies”, put it inside Firefox and call it “FireSomething”. Guess what, it was not the case, Mozilla did not “pivot” or accomplish anything but wasting lots of resources.
3. At some point Mozilla, having “pivoted”, was left with old Firefox only. Another wise decision, lets resist Chrome by making Firefox a copy of it. We are not going to see any “revolutionary” Servo, we are seeing Firefox implementing exactly the same features as Chrome by gradually patching the old codebase, looking like Chrome and using the same extensions and other stuff as Chrome. Like “pivoting” by following instead of making something different or (god forbid) innovate.
There aren’t engineering solutions for managing issues.
Reminds me of Microsoft aggressively pushing IE and other packages over rivals during the 90s. Is there grounds for anti trust? Eg Netscape?
Antitrust is a political process. I don’t expect the current US administration to do anything about Google. The EU is a different story. I am not a lawyer, but from my understanding of the material I definitely think there is enough smoke here to investigate a monopoly abuse. Last time that process took 10 years so I am not sure it would help Firefox much but it would help the Web long term for sure.
Just stop using Google. It’s not the only way to search, mail, manage docs and calendars…
I am not sure that’s realistic for most users unfortunately.
I was a firefox fan until recently. I guess it was firefox 51 or so and I switched to chromium purely for usability and performance sake. The page loading and bookmarks management was horrible at that point. Not sure how it is now.
I used Chrome and Firefox both. Performance seems equal except on some Google sites (Google Docs is pretty terrible in Firefox, likely not Mozilla’s fault). Also, I use a pretty high end Mac laptop. Your milage may vary on different hardware.
Your mileage does indeed vary. I have an old Acer Aspire 725 with an AMD C-60 dual core CPU and 4GB RAM. And old netbook, but one of the better ones. While I use Firefox on it, Chrome performs a LOT better, both in terms of usability and in raw speed. In page loads alone, it is often twice as fast as Firefox on regular sites, and more than often even faster than that on javascript heavy sites.
This is obviously not what most people are going to be running, and even though e10 helped a lot, it does not change the fact that there’s a clear performance difference.
I’m surprised to see there’s no mention of the hundreds of millions of Adobe Flash security plug-in updates that hit Firefox users over the past decade. Many of which (most?) included a negative option bundle which installs Google Chrome as the default web browser.
This is an excellent point. Google probably pays a lot of money for these drive-by Chrome installs.
I would not be surprised to learn they spent 9 or even 10 figures on that sort of negative option bunding. Some of the free computer security scanning software solutions also monetize via a negative option Google Chrome browser bundle.
Here is an Adobe forum thread where users express rage for the deceptive business practice
https://forums.adobe.com/message/4692105
The thread has over 100 posts in it. It probably represents millions and millions of pissed off Firefox users.
A few comments on Firefox trying hard to game itself out (engineering reasons):
– “awesome” bar not working when popular extensions like LastPass installed. This can be LP fault but still. Who cares.
– YouTube freezing after a while on Linux (ESR, 54, Nightly): all of them. Stracing the thing not helping. Freeze. Chromium no better. But google-chrome works without a hitch. Ah!
– Endless recvmsg/futex/… loop taking lots of CPU away. Yeah, WTF/min at an all time high.
– Resolution of the local machine name eating tens of seconds if not properly configured in /etc/hosts and not even a window showing. WTF/min also reaching epic scales.
– In MATE desktop, Firefox highlights in menus are from outer space and unreadable
etc etc
– Looking a bugzilla shows bugs as “duplicate” for the things above but when reaching the mother lode of the issue, there is no resolution apart from “it should work”. Meh.
– Firefox freezed the whole X session, requiring an Alt-F2 and login + killall firefox to regain control
None of this with Google Chrome where LastPass works, video works, etc etc. No wonder there is this cliff look. I spent close to 4 hours figuring out the reasons for the above but no sane end user would do the same.
I want Firefox to work and it works but without extensions and no YouTube.
Marketing reasons? Maybe.
I believe Firefox will be around a long time. Don’t underestimate Mozilla! Chrome is the best browser but, Firefox has been called the greatest browser. I guess it’s because of customization and a favorite with power users.
Chrome is useless for a high-count tab and window use case. I have 5 firefox *profiles* open (one process each), for different levels of auth sensitivity and so on. Each profile has 1 to 30 or so windows open (I have a 3×3 virtual desktop), with 1 to 20 it so tabs each. Normally, this amounts to about 500 tabs on 50+ windows in a single login session that lasts months.
Firefox works fine, needing a profile restarted every fortnight or so to clear memory out (and Session Manager to restore context) And, crucially, CPU load is *fine*, since all those JavaScript tabs are trapped in just a few cores.
Chrome, in this scenario, is a complete disaster. Unusable, machine-melting garbage.
So, the UX of the two isn’t comparable. Firefox utterly BURIES Chrome.
Why has Mozilla or Firefox NOT created a revenue generating search engine to compete with Google???
While Google has a huge lead, it seems to me that Mozilla or Firefox should look at that lead as a huge market opportunity. Microsoft under past recent leadership has displayed possibly the worst software design decisions the world has ever seen. I have only used “Bing” a few times. Google search is simply superior. I really like Firefox and it just mystifies me that Mozilla or Firefox has not gone after “search”? The world might just welcome, via $, a good Google search engine competitor!
I am a long time Firefox user switching to Chrome because it is more stable. Firefox needs to be killed a least once a day. Since making the switch I now longer have to kill my browser.
I hope FF will get it together, but for now the technology gap is very real.
In my use Firefox is about as good as Chrome. Maybe our machines differ.
Whilst I agree that the marketing challenge is a huge factor in Firefox losing, I’d say there really also is an engineering part to it. I’ve always rooted for Mozilla/Firefox for their independence, yet it really is technically an inferior browser to Chrome, at least in my experience.
I still use FF as my default. I follow many web development newsletters and front-end stuff. For any such newsletters, I instantly switch to Chrome because I know in Firefox half the stuff will not work, and anything interactive (animation, SVG, etc) will stutter and just plain suck. On a huge Alienware desktop machine with close to the fastest GPU. Firefox is constantly playing catch-up in emerging web standards, and general performance is just way worse. This is why I can’t wait for the new render engine, it is much needed.
There’s more. Highly subjective, but the UI of the browser itself is weird, has had many changes, and I’ve just given up trying to understand it. The developer tools of Chrome, and the pace in which it improves, cannot be matched by Firefox, not even close. And web savvy people are a sizable audience. The same is true for extensions.
Finally, I’ve experienced Firefox’s open source community as quite hostile, quite differently from Chrome, that welcome bugs from noobs and make real effort to solve even the most obscure findings.
So I still see quite a lot of reasons why Firefox is losing that are not marketing reasons. Reasons to which power users, savvy users are sensitive, and this is Firefox’s original audience. I cannot think of anything that it does better than Chrome, and lots of things in which it is worse. The only thing Firefox has going for it, it their genuine intention, but that doesn’t get you very far.