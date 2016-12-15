My pledge to the GOP

Dear GOP leadership,

Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to this nation, and I’ll hold you personally responsible if you allow him to take office. I’ll blackball any elected federal GOP representative who does not actively oppose Trump ascending to the presidency. I expect you to publicly speak out against Donald Trump, encourage the electoral college to reject him, and encourage Congress to stop his rampant abuses of power through impeachment should he take office (attacking the press, attacking individuals, using the office of the president for personal financial benefit).

Any federal GOP representative who fails the above test I’ll never vote for, and never support, for the rest of my life. I will spend my vote, money, energy and time to defeat you in elections whenever I get the chance to do so.

Now you’ll probably think I am one of those pesky liberals who would never support you anyway, but you are wrong. While I live in an urban area and at the coast, I fall by no means naturally into the “Democrat” column. I am the CEO of a startup and on matters of economy and finance I identify with the ideas of small government and free markets. You know, the kind of stuff the GOP used to stand for (instead of the trillion dollar debt binge your president-elect is calling for or the sucker capitalism he did with Carrier). If the GOP would stop its witch hunt on minorities, immigrants, non-whites, and women, I would be an easy win for you.

And this is not about trying to help Hillary Clinton become president through the back door either. I am not a fan of her, and I can think of several GOP presidential alternatives that I would prefer over Clinton. I am not asking you to change your political views or endorse candidates you aren’t aligned with. I am asking you to do your patriotic duty and defend this country from a madman who won an election through racism, misogyny and nativism and with the direct support of a Russian dictator.

If you fail our country, I’ll remember. We will remember. And we will make sure YOU will remember for a very, very long time.